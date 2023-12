Russian troops have occupied Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Source: Mykhaylo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, in a commentary for UP

In Podolyak’s words: "After a violent fight, we lost control of the Chernobyl area. The state of the equipment and objects of the former Chernobyl NPP, as well as of the confinement and of the nuclear waste storage facilities is unknown."

