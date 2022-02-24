Russian occupiers seized control of the Antonov airport in Hostomel, which is located less than 10 kilometres away from the city of Kyiv.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, in a comment for UP

Details: Podoliak reported that Ukrainian Armed Forces lost control of the Antonov airport after a fierce battle.

Advertisement:

Background:

Russian troops seized control of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Nuclear waste storage is potentially in danger.

Around 18:00 (Kyiv time), Christo Grozev, leader of an international group of investigative journalists, reported that 18 Russian military transport IL-86 aircrafts are heading towards the city of Kyiv from the Russian city of Pskov.

Since early on 24 February, the occupiers have been firing on Ukrainian cities from military helicopters. Two Russian helicopters brought down several units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. American journalists reported that Russian occupiers captured the airport’s runway.

