Hostomil’ airport captured by Russian occupiers
Thursday, 24 February 2022, 19:25
Russian occupiers seized control of Antonov airport in Hostomil’, which is located less than 10km away from Kyiv.
Source: Mykhaylo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the office of Ukrainian president, in a commentary for UP
Details: Podolyak reported that Ukrainian armed forces have lost control of the Antonov airport after fierce battle.
Events in the lead-up:
- Russian troops have seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Nuclear waste storage is potentially in danger.
- Around 6pm Kyiv time Kristo Grozeev, leader of an international group of investigative journalists, reported that 18 Russian military transport IL-86 aircrafts are heading towards Kyiv from Pskov in Russia.
- Since early on 24 February the occupiers have been aiming fire from military helicopters. Two Russian helicopters have brought down several units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. American journalists reported that Russian occupiers captured the airport’s runway.