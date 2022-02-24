Укр / Рус Клуб УП
Укр / Рус
up shop

Hostomil’ airport captured by Russian occupiers

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 19:25

Russian occupiers seized control of Antonov airport in Hostomil’, which is located less than 10km away from Kyiv.

Source: Mykhaylo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the office of Ukrainian president, in a commentary for UP

Details: Podolyak reported that Ukrainian armed forces have lost control of the Antonov airport after fierce battle.

Events in the lead-up:

  • Russian troops have seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Nuclear waste storage is potentially in danger.
  • Around 6pm Kyiv time Kristo Grozeev, leader of an international group of investigative journalists, reported that 18 Russian military transport IL-86 aircrafts are heading towards Kyiv from Pskov in Russia.
  • Since early on 24 February the occupiers have been aiming fire from military helicopters. Two Russian helicopters have brought down several units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. American journalists reported that Russian occupiers captured the airport’s runway.

RECENT NEWS
08:28
Local situation in Ukraine as of Monday morning
07:58
Berdiansk temporarily occupied by Russian invaders – Zaporizhia Oblast Administration
06:33
Two Russian missiles hit a childcare centre and a store in Chernihiv. No casualties recorded
06:26
Russians continue their failing assault on Kyiv
05:57
Reznikov: The war has reached a real turning point, it is now European
04:46
Missile hits residential building in Chernihiv downtown
04:21
Renewed shelling in Kyiv and Kharkiv - State Special Communications Service
04:10
Combat missiles manufacturer ‘Luch’ hands over its export stocks to Ukrainian Armed Forces
02:35
Yet another attempt by invaders to seize Irpin failed - the General Staff
02:04
Lisbon Stadium Greets Football Player Yaremchuk With Flags in Support of Ukraine
All News