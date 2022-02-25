Klitschko: The situation for Kyiv is threatening, the night will be very difficult

Ad verbatim: "Currently the situation for Kyiv - without exaggeration - is threatening. The next night, closer to the morning, will be very difficult. Russian troops are very close to the capital. Sabotage groups operational in the city are being constantly disarmed by the military and law enforcement."

Details : Bridges have been taken under protection and special control in the capital. They are protected by the soldiers of the Armed Forces and military equipment.

Information being updated…