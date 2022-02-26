Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Reznikov: The Enemy is Changing Tactics Because its Blitz Offensive has Failed

Olena RoshchinaSaturday, 26 February 2022, 13:40

The Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, has stated that the Russian Armed Forces are starting to actively use saboteurs and paratroopers in a change of tactics dictated by their unsuccessful initial push to strike quickly with long columns of military vehicles and equipment.

Source: Facebook page of Oleksiy Reznikov

Quote: "More than 55 hours of resistance. Our defenders have completely ruined the enemy’s plan. As of this morning, we are aware of more than 3,000 Russian occupiers killed in action. More than 200 of them have been taken prisoners, and their number continues to increase. They did not expect us to fight back and are surrendering."

"We’ve destroyed hundreds of armored vehicles, including more than 100 Russian tanks. We downed seven helicopters yesterday with the help of a ground-to-air missile system Stinger."

"The enemy is trying to change its tactics. Russian troops are firing on residential housing, hospitals, and schools."

"The Russian Armed Forces have started to actively use saboteur and paratroop units since their plan for a quick offensive fell flat. Our army and territorial defence units are effectively countering these groups but need support to continue to stay ahead [of the enemy]."

