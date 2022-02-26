All Sections
Airstrike near Mariupil: more victims, nine wounded, among them a child

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 26 February 2022, 18:38
Russian invaders executed an airstrike on the town of Sartanav near Mariupil. At least four persons were killed, and nine, among them a child, wounded.

Source: Donetsk region police on Facebook

Quote: "The Ukrainian police is working at the site documeting this war crime. Preliminary classification – article 438 of the Criminal Codex of Ukraine (breach of war laws and customs)."

Details: According to the preliminary information, four people were killed and nine were wounded – among them, a child.

Forty houses were damaged. The search and rescue operation at the wreckage is ongoing; more victims may be found under the debris.

