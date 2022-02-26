Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Shelling in Kyiv: one child killed, 4 people wounded

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 21:14

Due to the artillery shelling by the Russian invaders in Kyiv, Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital reported that one child was killed, two children and two other adults were injured.

Source: TSN special correspondent Natalia Nagorna

Details: One child got limb injuries, another one got minor limb injuries. 

In Kyiv, eyewitnesses report shelling of the city by multiple rocket launchers. In particular, traces of shells were seen near the Okhmatdyt hospital.

Background: 

  • The air raids of the Russian invaders in the suburbs of Mariupol killed 4 people; one child is among 9 people who were wounded.
  • In Okhtyrka, Sumy Region, one child was seriously injured during shelling on 25 February. He died on 26 February because of these injuries.
  • On 25 February, Russian invaders shelled the orphanage in Vorzel near Kyiv, which housed 50 children.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News