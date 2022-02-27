In Kharkiv, some Russian military equipment and breakthrough groups already neutralised

Some of the equipment and groups of Russian troops that broke into Kharkiv have already been neutralised. Authorities are asking people to report the whereabouts of others.

Source: Centre for Strategic Communications, UP sources

Details: Many videos from Kharkiv circulating online show Russian armoured vehicles of the most recent "Tiger" make shot and damaged.

Ad verbatim: "Ukraine’s defenders set fire to a column of Russian armoured vehicles in Kharkiv. Local police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko assures that the enemy group is small."

UP source in the leadership of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration called on citizens to report the exact location of the Russian units.

Direct speech: "There were breaches [of our defence] in several different directions, but not many. We have already neutralised some of them. It is important that people who notice Russian equipment with clear markings – white letter Z – report the exact coordinates, and they will be destroyed."

Earlier: Russian light armoured vehicles and trucks broke through Ukrainian troops’ defence in Kharkiv this morning.