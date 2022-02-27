Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

MAYOR: The tanks were rushing to Mariupol, but they were stopped. The ship was approaching

Roman RomaniukSunday, 27 February 2022, 11:17

ROMAN ROMANYUK — SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 11:17 AM

At night and in the morning Mariupol was attacked from the Donetsk direction, but the attack was repelled.

Source: Mayor Vadym Boychenko's comment to Ukrayinska Pravda.

Details: heavy equipment was advancing from the Donetsk direction at night, but it was repelled.

Quote: "Tanks from Donetsk advanced at night and in the morning. But our guys burned them. This is the 10th Assault Brigade and the 36th Marine Brigade. The Azov Special Regiment helped. We managed to take 6 prisoners, now they are [interrogated for operative] information."

More information: According to the Mayor, there was an advance from the Russian direction, along the Azov Sea coast.

Quote: "There is also an advance from Russia. An aircraft was shooting at our guys, but they held their position and did not allow the enemy to pass. The ship was approaching, but something stopped it and it turned around and left. But we mined all the necessary areas, so we are ready.

"Now the whole city is working for our defenders. We try to help everyone with everything that is needed."

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News