MAYOR: Russian tanks advanced to Mariupol but were stopped. A battleship was approaching

Roman RomaniukSunday, 27 February 2022, 10:17

At night and in the morning Mariupol was attacked from the Donetsk direction, but the attack was repelled.

Source: Mayor Vadym Boychenko's comment to Ukrayinska Pravda.

Details: heavy equipment was advancing from the Donetsk direction at night, but it was repelled.

Quote: "Tanks from Donetsk advanced at night and in the morning. But our guys burned them. This is the 10th Assault Brigade and the 36th Marine Brigade. The Azov Special Regiment helped. We managed to take 6 prisoners, now they are [interrogated for operative] information."

More information: According to the Mayor, there was an advance from the Russian direction, along the Azov Sea coast.

Quote: "There is also an advance from Russia. An aircraft was shooting at our guys, but they held their position and did not allow the enemy to pass. The ship was approaching, but something stopped it and it turned around and left. But we mined all the necessary areas, so we are ready.

"Now the whole city is working for our defenders. We try to help everyone with everything that is needed."

