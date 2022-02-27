Zelensky on negotiations: I do not really believe in the result, but let them try

Sunday, February 27, 2022, 6:28 PM

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he does not really believe in the outcome of the talks on the border with Belarus, but let them try so that no one would doubt that he wanted to stop the war.

Zelensky's direct speech: "I had a telephone conversation with Oleksandr Lukashenko. We haven't talked for 2 years, and today we talked to him for a long time, very objectively. I explained to him in detail the impossibility of our collision. I don't want missiles, planes, helicopters flying to Ukraine I don't want troops to come to Ukraine from Belarus, and he assured me of that".

I will say frankly, as always: I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let they try. So that no citizen of Ukraine would have any doubt that I, as a president, did not try to stop the war, when there was even a small, but still a chance. "

Zelensky stressed that Lukashenko had asked him for Ukrainian and Russian delegations to meet on the Pripyat River "without any conditions." He added that while "our guys" are in the negotiations, he himself, the head of the OPU, the prime minister, the commander-in-chief and the army here in Ukraine - and they will all defend our state, because our goal is territorial integrity.

Zelensky also added that the whole world saw our position 100%.

Zelensky’s direct speech: "My task as president is to protect our state. And you have seen during these cruel days how we carry out this task. Now, as for our motivation, it is obvious that our military is not fighting for money, but for today and tomorrow, and they are very strict about what happened yesterday".