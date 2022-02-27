All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelensky on negotiations: I do not really believe in the result, but let them try

Iryna BalachukSunday, 27 February 2022, 17:28
Zelensky on negotiations: I do not really believe in the result, but let them try

Sunday, February 27, 2022, 6:28 PM

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he does not really believe in the outcome of the talks on the border with Belarus, but let them try so that no one would doubt that he wanted to stop the war.

Zelensky's direct speech: "I had a telephone conversation with Oleksandr Lukashenko. We haven't talked for 2 years, and today we talked to him for a long time, very objectively. I explained to him in detail the impossibility of our collision. I don't want missiles, planes, helicopters flying to Ukraine I don't want troops to come to Ukraine from Belarus, and he assured me of that".

Advertisement:

I will say frankly, as always: I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let they try. So that no citizen of Ukraine would have any doubt that I, as a president, did not try to stop the war, when there was even a small, but still a chance. "

Zelensky stressed that Lukashenko had asked him for Ukrainian and Russian delegations to meet on the Pripyat River "without any conditions." He added that while "our guys" are in the negotiations, he himself, the head of the OPU, the prime minister, the commander-in-chief and the army here in Ukraine - and they will all defend our state, because our goal is territorial integrity.

Zelensky also added that the whole world saw our position 100%.

Zelensky’s direct speech: "My task as president is to protect our state. And you have seen during these cruel days how we carry out this task. Now, as for our motivation, it is obvious that our military is not fighting for money, but for today and tomorrow, and they are very strict about what happened yesterday". 

Advertisement:

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: