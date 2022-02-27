Russian occupation forces in Crimea gather men for war with Ukraine – Crimea Platform

OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 7:14 P.M.

Russian occupation forces in Crimea have begun to actively recruit men into various units of the Russian army to go to war against Ukraine, according to the Crimean Platform.

Source: Crimea Platform on Facebook

According to our information, there are many men in the enemy army who were enlisted in Crimea. And now they stopped fighting against Ukraine. Russians organise meetings with relatives of these soldiers in Crimea, and they inform them of the possibility of psychological assistance if needed during de facto participation of their family members in hostilities against Ukraine. But they don’t even say that directly, instead stating that they are a part of some ‘‘special operation’’.

In addition, according to available information about the location, families will be notified of the physical condition of persons sent to the so-called "special operation" only after its completion."

Details: According to Crimea Platform, this means that relatives will not be able to find out about the death or capture of their family members. Meanwhile, thousands of relatives of the men sent by the invaders to fight in Ukraine are not calling to end the war.

The enemy is now actively and forcibly mobilising residents from all corners of the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, including Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians, to wage war against their own country.

We appeal to the citizens of Ukraine living in temporarily occupied Crimea: resist the invaders. Do not let your family members go to war against their own people!

Take children away from the military units, do not let them commit military and war crimes, do not send them to die because our Ukrainian army is providing a worthy response to the invading troops!

Details: Crimeans are also asked to send an e-mail to press.mpuinarcrimea@gmail.com if they know details or cases of forced war mobilisation.