Negotiations with Russia at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border will take place this morning - source

Kateryna Tyshchenko - Monday, 28 February 2022, 01:05 AM

Negotiations between the Ukrainian delegation and the Russian side will take place at the border between Ukraine and Belarus on Monday morning.



Source: Ukrainska Pravda source



Details: The media learned that the meeting will take place on Monday morning.



Background: ​​Representative of the President in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Fedir Venislavsky, said that the Ukrainian delegation's talks with the Russians would start later, as the team would take longer to travel to the border with Belarus than expected.



Belarusians will also participate in the talks as observers.

The Presidential Office said that the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, had called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation at the border near the Pripyat River.

Politicians have agreed that the Ukrainian delegation will meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions. Lukashenko has claimed responsibility for ensuring that all aircraft, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation's travel, talks and return.

Earlier, Lukashenko threatened Ukraine with a "special operation to protect its citizens," and Putin has ordered his military to put Russia's nuclear deterrence forces on high alert.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he did not actually have high hopes for the outcome of the talks on the border with Belarus, but he would give it a try so that no one would doubt that he wanted to stop the war.