Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Yet another attempt by invaders to seize Irpin failed - the General Staff

Monday, 28 February 2022, 02:35

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports that the renewed air-land offensive by the Russian invaders aimed to seize the city of Irpin west of Kyiv has failed.

Source: Latest update as of 12:00 AM from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Quote: "During the air-land offensive operation, [the enemy] continued to launch missiles at military and civilian airfields, military control points, air defence facilities, critical infrastructure, residential areas, and army defence units".

Details: The Russian invaders are trying to resume their advance on Kyiv and have launched a pontoon crossing over the Irpin River near ​​the village of Demidov in the Polissya region.

The attempt by the invaders to seize Irpin has failed so far. Ukrainian defence forces destroyed more enemy equipment.

Tanks and mechanised units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding up the defence of critical lines with artillery support.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is repulsing enemy airstrikes.

Kyiv's defence forces deployed a dense, multilevel system to protect the capital.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are also targeting sabotage and reconnaissance groups numbering from 3 to 15 people with weapons wearing Ukrainian military uniforms and Russiamade bulletproof vests.

Background: Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushin recorded a video address in which he spoke about the situation in the city. The attack by the Russian invaders on 27 February was repulsed.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News