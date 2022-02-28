Yet another attempt by invaders to seize Irpin failed - the General Staff

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports that the renewed air-land offensive by the Russian invaders aimed to seize the city of Irpin west of Kyiv has failed.

Source: Latest update as of 12:00 AM from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Quote: "During the air-land offensive operation, [the enemy] continued to launch missiles at military and civilian airfields, military control points, air defence facilities, critical infrastructure, residential areas, and army defence units".

Details: The Russian invaders are trying to resume their advance on Kyiv and have launched a pontoon crossing over the Irpin River near ​​the village of Demidov in the Polissya region.

The attempt by the invaders to seize Irpin has failed so far. Ukrainian defence forces destroyed more enemy equipment.

Tanks and mechanised units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding up the defence of critical lines with artillery support.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is repulsing enemy airstrikes.

Kyiv's defence forces deployed a dense, multilevel system to protect the capital.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are also targeting sabotage and reconnaissance groups numbering from 3 to 15 people with weapons wearing Ukrainian military uniforms and Russiamade bulletproof vests.

Background: Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushin recorded a video address in which he spoke about the situation in the city. The attack by the Russian invaders on 27 February was repulsed.