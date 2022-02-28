Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Grocery stores and transport will work in Kyiv

Monday, 28 February 2022, 07:54

Monday, 28 February 2022, 07:54 AM

Source: Commentary by the First Deputy Head of the Kyiv Municipal Administration Mykola Povoroznyk.

Details: From 8 a.m. ground public transport and the subway will work. Subway trains will run less frequently than usual. Kyiv’s residents are asked not to go out on the streets unnecessarily. There were several clashes with sabotage and reconnaissance groups during the night, but the situation largely remained under control.

Curfew has not been abolished altogether: from February 28, it will continue as before, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Quote: "Last night, the city was more prepared to defend itself. So when you go out into the city after 08:00, you will see  Czech hedgehogs (static anti-tank obstacle defences - ed.) and other fortifications that have been mounted on the streets of Kyiv. The city has made sure that stores are open today and stocked with food and other essentials."

