All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Grocery stores and transport will work in Kyiv

Monday, 28 February 2022, 06:54

Monday, 28 February 2022, 07:54 AM

Source: Commentary by the First Deputy Head of the Kyiv Municipal Administration Mykola Povoroznyk.

Details: From 8 a.m. ground public transport and the subway will work. Subway trains will run less frequently than usual. Kyiv’s residents are asked not to go out on the streets unnecessarily. There were several clashes with sabotage and reconnaissance groups during the night, but the situation largely remained under control.

Advertisement:

Curfew has not been abolished altogether: from February 28, it will continue as before, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Quote: "Last night, the city was more prepared to defend itself. So when you go out into the city after 08:00, you will see  Czech hedgehogs (static anti-tank obstacle defences - ed.) and other fortifications that have been mounted on the streets of Kyiv. The city has made sure that stores are open today and stocked with food and other essentials."

Advertisement:

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: