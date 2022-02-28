Ukrainian Railway Company schedules additional train services to Poland

Iryna Balachuk — MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 09:40 AM

The Ukrainian Railway Company Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled additional return strains from the western part of Ukraine to Poland to improve its services for passengers heading for the EU.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram

Details: The following trains are scheduled:

No.7620/7621 Lviv – Kovel – Yahodyn – Chelm will depart from Lviv on 28 February at 09 AM;

No. 7614/7615 Lviv – Kovel – Yahodyn – Chelm will depart from Lviv on 28 February at 2 PM;

No.7625/7626 Lviv – Kovel – Yahodyn – Chelm will depart from Lviv on 28 February at 9:00 PM;

No. 949/950 Lviv – Hrubieszow will depart from Lviv on 28 February and 1-2 March at 8 AM;

No.7625/7626 Lviv – Chop – Lviv will depart from Lviv on 28 February at 11 AM.

Embarkation will be on a first-come-first-served basis. Women, children, and elderly persons will be given priority.

Ukrzaliznytsia asks that passengers pay close attention to announcements at train stations – this way, they will be able to received detailed information and learn about any changes in the schedule.