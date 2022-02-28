Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Ukrainian Railway Company schedules additional train services to Poland

Monday, 28 February 2022, 09:40

Iryna Balachuk — MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 09:40 AM

The Ukrainian Railway Company Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled additional return strains from the western part of Ukraine to Poland to improve its services for passengers heading for the EU.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram

Details: The following trains are scheduled:

  • No.7620/7621 Lviv – Kovel – Yahodyn – Chelm will depart from Lviv on 28 February at 09 AM;
  • No. 7614/7615 Lviv – Kovel – Yahodyn – Chelm will depart from Lviv on 28 February at 2 PM;
  • No.7625/7626 Lviv – Kovel – Yahodyn – Chelm will depart from Lviv on 28 February at 9:00 PM;
  • No. 949/950 Lviv – Hrubieszow will depart from Lviv on 28 February and 1-2 March at 8 AM;
  • No.7625/7626 Lviv – Chop – Lviv will depart from Lviv on 28 February at 11 AM.

Embarkation will be on a first-come-first-served basis. Women, children, and elderly persons will be given priority.

Ukrzaliznytsia asks that passengers pay close attention to announcements at train stations – this way, they will be able to received detailed information and learn about any changes in the schedule.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News