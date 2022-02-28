In occupied Berdiansk, local resident shot by a Russian soldier for refusing to hand over his phone

Kateryna Tyschenko — Sunday, 28 February 2022, 10:46 AM

In Berdiansk, a Russian soldier shot a civilian who refused to hand over his mobile phone.

Source: representative of the Zaporizhia Region Defence Council Ivan Arefyev, report by Zaporizhia Regional Administration

Quote: "A serviceman of the Russian army shot a man for refusing to hand over his phone, so that he [the soldier] could call home in the Russian Federation.

"This is how the so-called ‘military operation’ allegedly aimed to ‘protect Ukrainians, victims of intimidation and genocide’ is carried out."

Details: The Regional Administration noted that evidence of marauding and pillage by the Russian invaders is available from security cameras in stores, petrol stations, and recordings made by local residents. It is being made publicly available on social media.