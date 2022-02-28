All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


In occupied Berdiansk, local resident shot by a Russian soldier for refusing to hand over his phone

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOMonday, 28 February 2022, 09:46

Kateryna Tyschenko — Sunday, 28 February 2022, 10:46 AM

In Berdiansk, a Russian soldier shot a civilian who refused to hand over his mobile phone.

Source: representative of the Zaporizhia Region Defence Council Ivan Arefyev, report by Zaporizhia Regional Administration

Advertisement:

Quote: "A serviceman of the Russian army shot a man for refusing to hand over his phone, so that he [the soldier] could call home in the Russian Federation.

"This is how the so-called ‘military operation’ allegedly aimed to ‘protect Ukrainians, victims of intimidation and genocide’ is carried out."

Details: The Regional Administration noted that evidence of marauding and pillage by the Russian invaders is available from security cameras in stores, petrol stations, and recordings made by local residents. It is being made publicly available on social media.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: