Ukraine has intercepted the military initiative – Danilov

Monday, 28 February 2022, 12:05

Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (RNBO) Oleksii Danilov considers that the Ukrainian military and Ukraine’s political authority have managed to intercept the military initiative in the confrontation against Russian military aggression.  

Source: Danilov’s Facebook page

Danilov: "Ukrainian military command, guided by the Supreme Commander, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has commenced the process of intercepting the military initiative. 

The plan for the Russian invasion was based on the principles of their Nazi predecessors – sending tanks and armoured mechanized divisions quickly deep into the territory, destroying critical infrastructure, blockading major cities (Odesa, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Melitopol, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernigiv), disrupting logistics chains, and using saboteur groups to create panic and destroy the military authority in the country. 

The central point of Putin's invasion plan was the capture of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, and the establishment of a Russian-controlled government.

As of today, none of the aims of Putin’s plan has been achieved. The enemy attacks have stalled in all directions. Fighting is hard, however, and continues to be waged. 

Details: Danilov asked Ukrainians to consider that in addition to military action, the enemy is also waging an information war. Namely, the real losses of military personnel of the Russian occupying forces are being hidden from their own people. 

He asked Ukrainians to inform relatives and friends living in Russia about the real situation of the Russian military invasion and the hard losses of the occupying army. Reach out via social media and popular groups, and create texts and videos. This will plunge the enemy's rear guard into depression regarding their losses and defeats.

