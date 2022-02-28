Kyiv continues to defend itself, shootings occur at night – Klitschko

DENYS KARLOVSKY - MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 12:46 pm

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko remarked that the situation in Kyiv was under control by the units of Ukraine's Armed Forces of Ukraine and territorial defense forces, but at night, there were skirmishes and shootings with the occupiers' sabotage and recon groups.

Source: Klitschko's facebook page

Klitschko: "Clashes and fire-fights took place again at night. Our fighters, in particular from the territorial defense, neutralised and captured several sabotage groups.

Fortifications are being erected in the capital, and restrictive blocks are being erected near strategic enterprises and institutions.

The city is living in new conditions: under martial law and threats.

And I want to emphasise: according to the laws of war, looters will be neutralised without warning!

Kyivans, as soon as you see suspicious people or looters, contact law enforcement and the military!