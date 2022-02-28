Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Kyiv continues to defend itself, shootings occur at night – Klitschko

Monday, 28 February 2022, 12:46

DENYS KARLOVSKY - MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 12:46 pm

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko remarked that the situation in Kyiv was under control by the units of Ukraine's Armed Forces of Ukraine and territorial defense forces, but at night, there were skirmishes and shootings with the occupiers' sabotage and recon groups.

Source: Klitschko's facebook page

Klitschko: "Clashes and fire-fights took place again at night. Our fighters, in particular from the territorial defense, neutralised and captured several sabotage groups.

Fortifications are being erected in the capital, and restrictive blocks are being erected near strategic enterprises and institutions.

The city is living in new conditions: under martial law and threats.

And I want to emphasise: according to the laws of war, looters will be neutralised without warning!

Kyivans, as soon as you see suspicious people or looters, contact law enforcement and the military!

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News