Russian invaders strike oil depot in Okhtyrka

Denys Karlovskiy – Monday, 28 February 2022, 13:11

After artillery shelling by the Russian occupiers struck an oil depot near Okhtyrka in the Sumy region, a large fire broke out.

Source: Head of the Sumy military administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky’s Telegram channel

Details: The video Zhyvytskyi shared shows a raging fire with thick black smoke.

The occupiers aimed at the oil depot at about 12:30pm.

Just before that, an air siren was sounded in Okhtyrka.



Earlier, the occupiers destroyed an oil depot in Vasyl’kiv near Kyiv.