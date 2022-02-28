Russian invaders strike oil depot in Okhtyrka
Monday, 28 February 2022, 12:11
Denys Karlovskiy – Monday, 28 February 2022, 13:11
After artillery shelling by the Russian occupiers struck an oil depot near Okhtyrka in the Sumy region, a large fire broke out.
Source: Head of the Sumy military administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky’s Telegram channel
Details: The video Zhyvytskyi shared shows a raging fire with thick black smoke.
The occupiers aimed at the oil depot at about 12:30pm.
Just before that, an air siren was sounded in Okhtyrka.
Earlier, the occupiers destroyed an oil depot in Vasyl’kiv near Kyiv.