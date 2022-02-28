Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Curfew in Kyiv from 20:00 to 7:00

Monday, 28 February 2022, 15:35

Monday, 28 February 2022, 15:35

From 28 February, the curfew in Kyiv will last from 20:00 to 7:00 local time.

"The curfew in Kyiv from 28 February will last from 20:00 to 7:00.

"At this time, only those who have special passes based on the new version from the Military Commandant of Kyiv can move around the city.

Passes issued before are revoked."

Details: The agency stressed that passes are issued only for transport. It is strictly forbidden to be outside during curfew.

Civilians who are on the streets during the curfew without a special pass will be considered to be enemy saboteurs.

During the curfew, you can leave the house only in case of an air alarm to go to a shelter.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News