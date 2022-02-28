Curfew in Kyiv from 20:00 to 7:00
Monday, 28 February 2022, 15:35
From 28 February, the curfew in Kyiv will last from 20:00 to 7:00 local time.
"The curfew in Kyiv from 28 February will last from 20:00 to 7:00.
"At this time, only those who have special passes based on the new version from the Military Commandant of Kyiv can move around the city.
Passes issued before are revoked."
Details: The agency stressed that passes are issued only for transport. It is strictly forbidden to be outside during curfew.
Civilians who are on the streets during the curfew without a special pass will be considered to be enemy saboteurs.
During the curfew, you can leave the house only in case of an air alarm to go to a shelter.