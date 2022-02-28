Thousands of foreigners applied to join Ukraine's International Legion – Ministry of Defence

Monday, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 16:10

Ukraine has already received several thousand applications from foreign citizens who wish to join the International Legion to defend Ukraine from Russia.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defense in Facebook

Quote: "President Zelenskyy announced the formation of a new unit – the International Legion.

We have already received several thousand applications from foreign citizens who wish to join the resistance against the Russian invaders and protect the world security from the Putin’s regime. "

Previously: On February 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the formation of a new unit – the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, which will be composed of foreigners who are ready to repel the Russian invaders together with Ukrainians.