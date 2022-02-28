Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Podolyak says the first round of negotiations is over - parties returning to capitals

Monday, 28 February 2022, 18:34

IRYNA BALACHUK -  MONDAY, 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 18:34

The first round of talks between Ukraine and Russia, which has attacked our country, is over. The parties are returning to their capitals.

Source: Adviser to the Head of the Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podolyak.

Mykhailo Podolyak said: "Today, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations held a first round of talks. The main aim was a ceasefire and an end to hostilities in the whole of Ukrainian territory.

The parties identified a number of priority areas and outlined certain decisions to be taken."

Further details: Podolyak added that the parties were now returning to their capitals for consultations, "in order for these decisions to have an opportunity to be turned into practical solutions."

He also added that the parties had discussed the possibility of holding a second round of talks in the very near future, "in which these topics will be followed by specific practical developments."

