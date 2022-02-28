Kharkiv shelled by Russia: 9 killed, 37 wounded

KATERYNA TYSCHENKO – Monday, 28 February 2022, 20:17

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv by Russian invaders, 9 people were killed, and 37 were injured, including 3 children.

Source: Statement by Kharkiv mayor, Igor Terekhov

Quote: "Today, 37 people were wounded, including three children.

Four people came out of the bomb shelter to collect water and died. A family — two adults and three children — were burned alive in their car".

Details: Terekhov noted that it was the first time that Kharkiv experienced something like this in its long history. "Shells hitting residential buildings, killing and injuring civilians".

He said that partners, including foreign ones, are starting to provide humanitarian aid to the city, including food, hygiene products, detergents and baby food.

"Today, we are starting to organise large logistics warehouses, where we will be collecting products and distributing them to people," Terekhov promised.

"And we will definitely win. Kharkiv is holding on and will continue to hold on. Victory will be ours!" he said.

Background: On Monday, the Russian military massively shelled residential areas of Kharkiv using Grad multiple rocket launchers.