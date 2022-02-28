All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kharkiv shelled by Russia: 9 killed, 37 wounded

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOMonday, 28 February 2022, 19:17
Kharkiv shelled by Russia: 9 killed, 37 wounded

KATERYNA TYSCHENKO – Monday, 28 February 2022, 20:17

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv by Russian invaders, 9 people were killed, and 37 were injured, including 3 children.

Source: Statement by Kharkiv mayor, Igor Terekhov

Advertisement:

Quote: "Today, 37 people were wounded, including three children.

Four people came out of the bomb shelter to collect water and died. A family — two adults and three children — were burned alive in their car".

Details: Terekhov noted that it was the first time that Kharkiv experienced something like this in its long history. "Shells hitting residential buildings, killing and injuring civilians".

He said that partners, including foreign ones, are starting to provide humanitarian aid to the city, including food, hygiene products, detergents and baby food.

"Today, we are starting to organise large logistics warehouses, where we will be collecting products and distributing them to people," Terekhov promised.

"And we will definitely win. Kharkiv is holding on and will continue to hold on. Victory will be ours!" he said.

Background: On Monday, the Russian military massively shelled residential areas of Kharkiv using Grad multiple rocket launchers.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: