Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Russian rocket destroyed three residential buildings in Kyiv Region

Monday, 28 February 2022, 20:57

A dormitory and two residential 5-storey buildings were destroyed as a result of Russian missile strikes in the town of Vasylkiv, the town of Bila Tserkva and the village of Kalinovka in the Kyiv region on the evening of February 28.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), Emergency Service of Ukraine (ESU)

Quote from the MIA: "At around 19:10, as a result of missile strikes in the towns of Vasylkiv and Bila Tserkva, and in the village of Kalinovka, a 5-storey dormitory and 2 five-storey residential buildings were destroyed. 3 ESU vehicles arrived to give help at the dormitory in Bila Tserkva. In Vasylkiv and Kalinovka, the emergency services are unable to operate due to the shelling."

Details: According to the ESU, as of 20:30, as a result of a missile strike in Bila Tserkva, a 3-storey dormitory was destroyed.

Two people were rescued. There is one more person trapped under the debris. Work to rescue them is underway.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News