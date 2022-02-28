All Sections
Russian rocket destroyed three residential buildings in Kyiv Region

Iryna BalachukMonday, 28 February 2022, 19:57

A dormitory and two residential 5-storey buildings were destroyed as a result of Russian missile strikes in the town of Vasylkiv, the town of Bila Tserkva and the village of Kalinovka in the Kyiv region on the evening of February 28.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), Emergency Service of Ukraine (ESU)

Quote from the MIA: "At around 19:10, as a result of missile strikes in the towns of Vasylkiv and Bila Tserkva, and in the village of Kalinovka, a 5-storey dormitory and 2 five-storey residential buildings were destroyed. 3 ESU vehicles arrived to give help at the dormitory in Bila Tserkva. In Vasylkiv and Kalinovka, the emergency services are unable to operate due to the shelling."

Details: According to the ESU, as of 20:30, as a result of a missile strike in Bila Tserkva, a 3-storey dormitory was destroyed.

Two people were rescued. There is one more person trapped under the debris. Work to rescue them is underway.

