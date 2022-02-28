Families of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action will be paid 15 million hryvnias

Monday, 28 February 2022, 9:54 PM

The Government of Ukraine has decided to pay 15 million hryvnias in one-time assistance to the families of the fallen servicemen in Ukraine’s Armed Forces who took part in the armed resistance to the occupiers.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said: "It is the fifth day of our war of liberation against the Russian invaders.

The whole Ukrainian people rose up to fight. And while our troops courageously defended the Ukrainian lands from the invasion of the occupiers, civilian Ukrainians and the Ukrainian state began to work "all for the front - all for victory".

Private businesses are providing free fuel, medicines, food and equipment to the army. The courage and bravery of our military inspires every Ukrainian to make their best contribution to victory.

In accordance with the order of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the government has decided that during martial law all servicemen will be paid an additional monetary reward of 30 thousand hryvnias per month.

For soldiers who are directly involved in hostilities or ensure the implementation of measures for national security and defence, the amount of additional monetary remuneration is increased to 100 thousand hryvnias per month.

The families of fallen servicemen will also be paid a sum of 15 million hryvnias in one-time financial assistance.

Details: Prime Minister Shmygal hopes that the European Union will respond positively to the Ukrainian government's application for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The government has expanded its list of critical imports to include vital food, medicine and military supplies.