Lukashenko and Erdogan discuss Russia's war against Ukraine

Denys Karlovskiy – Monday, 28 February 2022, 22:50

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Belarusian pro-government media "Pul pervogo"

In their words: "The main topic of conversation between Lukashenko and Erdogan was the events in the centre of Europe, with an eye to the issues of war and peace.

The Belarusian and Turkish leaders discussed in detail the conflict in Ukraine [Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in particular from Belarus - ed.], as well as the Russian-Ukrainian talks that began in Belarus today [28 February - ed.]. They also discussed their intention to promote the peace process."

Details: Lukashenko's conversation with Erdogan lasted more than an hour.

The Turkish President expressed his desire to join in achieving peace in Ukraine.

In addition, according to the Belarusian authorities, Lukashenko allegedly discussed Western sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

A reminder that Lukashenko is directly involved in assisting the Russian invaders to execute missile and airstrikes from the Belarusian territory. In particular, Russian military planes are operating out of Belarusian airfields.

