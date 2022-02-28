All Sections
Lukashenko and Erdogan discuss Russia's war against Ukraine

Monday, 28 February 2022, 21:50
Denys Karlovskiy – Monday, 28 February 2022, 22:50

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Belarusian pro-government media "Pul pervogo"

In their words: "The main topic of conversation between Lukashenko and Erdogan was the events in the centre of Europe, with an eye to the issues of war and peace.

The Belarusian and Turkish leaders discussed in detail the conflict in Ukraine [Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in particular from Belarus - ed.], as well as the Russian-Ukrainian talks that began in Belarus today [28 February - ed.]. They also discussed their intention to promote the peace process."

Details: Lukashenko's conversation with Erdogan lasted more than an hour.

The Turkish President expressed his desire to join in achieving peace in Ukraine.

In addition, according to the Belarusian authorities, Lukashenko allegedly discussed Western sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

A reminder that Lukashenko is directly involved in assisting the Russian invaders to execute missile and airstrikes from the Belarusian territory. In particular, Russian military planes are operating out of Belarusian airfields.

Previously:

  • According to experts at the Centre of Defence Strategies, it is highly likely that Lukashenko will deploy the Belarusian army to assist the Russian invasion.
  • On 27 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Lukashenko and explained that there would be no confrontation between Ukrainian troops and the Belarusian armed forces.
  • In early February, before the Russian invasion, Erdogan offered to mediate talks between Zelenskyy and Putin regarding de-escalation. Zelenskyy agreed to the proposal.

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

