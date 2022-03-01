Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Chatbot created in Ukraine to collect evidence against Russia

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 09:31

Anastasia Kalatur — Tuesday, 1 March  2022, 09:31 AM

A chatbot called Tribunal.ua was created in Ukraine to collect images and recordings evidencing the Russian aggression in Ukraine to substantiate the legal case against Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation.

Source: Tribunal.ua

Quote: "Chatbot TRIBUNAL.UA is collecting photo and video evidence to file legal cases. Currently, every Ukrainian is a witness of war. All instances of crime must be recorded and used in international courts, so that we can see Vladimir Putin in the Hague."

Details: The chatbot is available on Telegram @tribunal_ua_bot.

To document a crime, use your mobile phone and record:

  • Your face, stating your name, first and last, date of birth, the time and place where the recording was made (geolocation)
  • Testimony of the wounded and other victims, stating their full names, dates of birth, contact information (address, phone number)
  • Material damage caused (buildings, transport, other)
  • Enemy details (equipment, weapons, movement, personal info)

What to record?

  1. Evidence of the killing of and violence against civilians and military personnel:
  • killings
  • torture (beating, rape, injury)
  • keeping of hostages
  1. Evidence of the Russian Federation’s use of weapons and military equipment:
  • shootings with guns, artillery, or military aircraft
  • use of firearms
  • movement and use of military equipment
  1. Proof of looting, taking over and damaging private and state property:
  • confiscation and damage of property, transport, fuel
  • damaging of cultural heritage
  1. Personal information of the enemy:
  • personal data, documents, passports
  • call signs and nicknames
  • markings

All of the materials will be collected and used in legal cases against Russia.

Chatbot

Facebook

The chatbot will be most useful to territorial defence forces that are constantly deployed on the streets; but anyone can use it, giving priority to personal safety.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News