Zelensky’s European Parliament address receives standing ovation
Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 13:59
Alyona Mazurenko — Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 1:59 PM
EU Membership: Zelensky addressed the European Parliament. His speech was greeted with a standing ovation.
Source: President’s address to the European Parliament
Quote: "I am glad that we all feel united. I am glad that today we have united you all – European Union Member States – but what has been the price?"
Details: President Zelensky said that Ukraine was paying too high a price for its freedom. Ukrainians are losing their best people, defenders, children.
He stressed that Ukraine chose Europe a long time ago, and now the time has come for Europe to choose Ukraine.
To be updated...