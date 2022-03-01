Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Enemy attack in Melitopol destroys dozens of houses

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 21:40

SVITLANA KIZILOVA — TUESDAY, 1 MARCH 2022, 21:40

In Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, 31 houses were destroyed after shelling by the Russian occupying forces.

Source: Ukrinform quoting the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

The mayor said: "During the combat in Melitopol 31 houses were destroyed. They were concentrated in the south of the town and in New Melitopol".

Details: Two construction stores provided free materials to those whose houses were damaged. The head of Vasyliv community Sergii Kaliman stated that summer houses and markets in the town had been shelled. The shelling also damaged houses. Kaliman added that the local authority was doing everything it could to stop the invaders and was trying to organise the evacuation of civilians.

