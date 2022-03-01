Five residential neighbourhoods bombarded in Kyiv

Olena Roschna – TUESDAY, 1 MARCH 2022, 23:08

Kyvi residents heard several blasts – residential and suburban areas, and the area of Kyiv airport are being bombed.

Source: local residents of Kyiv, State Special Communications Service on Telegram

Quote from the State Special Communications Service: "Kyiv: Rusanivka, Vyshneve, Kurenivka Boyarka and Zhulyany are being bombed".

Background: on 1 March, the sixth day of the open war of Russia against Ukraine, the Russian troops struck a missile on the Kyiv TV tower where the Babyn Yar memorial complex is located . Five people were killed and five others were injured.

Digital broadcasting of 8 channels was later restored.