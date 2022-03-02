Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Russian troops were given 3 days’ worth of food before attack on Ukraine: SBU publishes video with captured soldier

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 2 March 2022, 15:46

OLENA ROSCHINA — WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 15:46

Russian troops were given three days’ worth of food before the attack on Ukraine and had their phones and documents taken away, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) states, posting a video of a captured Russian soldier.

Source: SBU on Telegram

Quote: "Putin counted on capturing Ukraine in three days. That’s how many days’ worth of provisions he gave his soldiers as he sent them to fight on our land.

On orders of Russia’s top leadership, invaders had their phones and documents taken from them, were issued enough food and water for three days and were sent to fight against Ukraine ".

Details: During interrogation, an enemy occupier recounted the circumstances surrounding Russia’s attack, which began on 24 February.

The Russian soldier’s parents don’t know where he is, and he himself did not know that Russian troops were going to Ukraine.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News