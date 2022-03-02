Russian troops were given 3 days’ worth of food before attack on Ukraine: SBU publishes video with captured soldier

OLENA ROSCHINA — WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 15:46

Russian troops were given three days’ worth of food before the attack on Ukraine and had their phones and documents taken away, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) states, posting a video of a captured Russian soldier.

Source: SBU on Telegram

Quote: "Putin counted on capturing Ukraine in three days. That’s how many days’ worth of provisions he gave his soldiers as he sent them to fight on our land.

On orders of Russia’s top leadership, invaders had their phones and documents taken from them, were issued enough food and water for three days and were sent to fight against Ukraine ".

Details: During interrogation, an enemy occupier recounted the circumstances surrounding Russia’s attack, which began on 24 February.

The Russian soldier’s parents don’t know where he is, and he himself did not know that Russian troops were going to Ukraine.