Over 800 civilians evacuated from Russian-occupied territory of Kharkiv Oblast – Deputy Prime Minister

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 03:20

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, said that 825 civilians have been evacuated from the Russian-occupied territory of Kharkiv Oblast on 22 August alone.

Source: Iryna Vereshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "Today’s humanitarian operation was successful: 825 people were evacuated from the territory of Kharkiv Oblast not controlled [by Ukraine], including 238 children."

Details: Vereshchuk said she was grateful to volunteer organisations and to Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, for helping to arrange the evacuation.

