Russian occupiers tear up men's documents in efforts to ramp up mobilisation in Luhansk Oblast – local military administration

OLENA ROSHCHINA – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 09:49

Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, said that Russian occupying forces are suffering more and more losses, and they are resorting to illegal measures in order to replenish their losses.

Source: Serhii Haidai on Telegram

Details: Russian forces launched 14 missiles on towns, villages, and military fortifications of Ukrainian troops on the night of 22 August. In addition, they used tubed and rocket artillery to carry out another seven attacks and deployed aircraft to conduct airstrikes on numerous occasions.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Russians attempted to advance on four fronts, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled all Russian assaults and forced the Russian troops to retreat with losses.

Quote from Haidai: "The occupiers are doing everything within their powers to prevent our counteroffensive. In Dovzhansk, they tear up people's passports as part of the forced mobilisation process. We are receiving information from the residents of temporarily occupied territories outraged by Russia's lawlessness.

That's what the Russian military personnel do. If a man attempts to show them a document of some sort, a deferral for example, it is torn up on the spot. Sometimes, the passports [are torn up] too.

The enemy is beginning to own up to their inability to organise a large-scale offensive over the course of the last month, [and their inability] to ensure their tactical gains translate into operational achievements. That’s why they’re resorting to various illegal methods to replenish the combat capabilities of their units in order to prevent a Ukrainian counter-offensive."

Details: Haidai also reported that the residents of Luhansk Oblast are refusing to work for Russian occupiers, especially in recent days.

"People were being offered hard work for a minimal salary, and even that was then withheld. And now the people are beginning to realise that Russian staff who are also invited to Luhansk Oblast to undertake work are paid 10-15 times more. For example, Mosvodokanal [Russian water services company - ed.] employees who were working in Shchastia were paid on average 139,000 roubles [roughly US$2,317] in July and the residents of Luhansk Oblast are at a loss as to why they have to toil for only 10,000 roubles [approximately US$167]," Haidai said.

