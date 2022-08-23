All Sections
Russian occupiers deploy additional military equipment at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, including more armoured vehicles – Energoatom

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 09:58

IRYNA BALACHUK – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 09:58

Russian occupying forces are continuing to gather military equipment on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). On 22 August, they deployed two additional armoured vehicles and six special military trucks.

Source: Energoatom, the Ukrainian company operating the country’s nuclear power plants, on Telegram

Quote from Emergoatom: "The Ruscists [Russian invaders - ed.] are gathering [military] equipment on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and have increased the presence of their troops at the plant. On 22 August, two additional armoured vehicles and six special trucks were deployed at the plant’s repairs area."

Details: Energoatom said that a total of 40 Russian military vehicles and pieces of equipment are now stationed at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. 

In particular, 16 armoured military vehicles have been positioned in front of power unit No.1 and another 7 have been positioned in front of power unit No.2. A further 12 pieces of military equipment have been positioned by the scaffold bridge.

Energoatom also notes that the occupiers have replenished their forces with a significant number of "tough" soldiers, some of whom are wearing balaclavas.

Background:

