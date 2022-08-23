All Sections
Wikipedia page about Dugina's alleged killer was created on day of her exposure – National Guard of Ukraine

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 13:15

The National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) has noticed that a Wikipedia page about the "servicewoman of the National Guard of Ukraine" whom Russians suspect to be Darya Dugina’s killer was created was created on the day of her exposure.

Source: National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from NGU: "Have you seen the Wikipedia page about the ‘alleged killer’ that was immediately created on the day of her ‘exposure’??))) If not, then look here."

Details: The NGU has shown screenshots of Wikipedia, which show that, on 22 August, a page about "military servicewoman Vovk" appeared immediately after the news about Natalia Vovk (Shaban), who is accused by the FSB [Russian intelligence - ed.] of killing Darya Dugina.

In particular, Wikipedia details the entire fake story of the murder, and Natalia Vovk herself is marked as a "servicewoman of the Azov battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine".

"In other words, for Russian media, the position is as follows: if you don't believe our official version then read Wikipedia!" the NGU concluded.

 
Background:

  • On 20 August, a car driven by Darya Dugina exploded in flames not far from Moscow. Dugina was the daughter of "Putin’s Rasputin" Aleksandr Dugin and she wrote about politics for Tsargrad and RT, two Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlets.
  • The Office of the President of Ukraine denied any involvement of Kyiv in Dugina’s assassination.
  • Russian investigators believe that the car in which Darya Dugina was killed in an explosion was blown up remotely. The FSB of the Russian Federation claimed that Ukrainian Natalia Vovk, who allegedly served in the Azov battalion, was responsible for the explosion – the soldiers of the regiment denied this.
  • Russian propagandists began calling for new strikes on Ukraine after Dugina's death, and her father said he was seeking not only revenge, but "victory".
  • Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation [the Russian parliament – ed.], said that the so-called National Republican Army (NRA) has claimed responsibility for the murder of Darya Dugina, the daughter of "Putin’s ideologue" Aleksandr Dugin. Ponomarev later stated that Russian propagandist Darya Dugina would not have been assassinated if the bombers had known that her father was not in the car.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Darya Dugina the Order For Courage posthumously.
  • Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has said that the murder of Darya Dugina, daughter of the Kremlin ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, was executed by Russian secret services and that Ukraine has nothing to do with it.

