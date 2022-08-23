Russians shell warehouses of ash from power plant to raise clouds of radioactive dust – Ukrainian Intelligence

ALONA MAZURENKO — TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 17:53

Ukrainian intelligence officers have reported that the Russian invaders are shelling the ash dumps of the Zaporizhzhia Combined Heat and Power Plant (ZCHPP), in order to raise clouds of radioactive dust.

Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate

Quote: "The Ruscists [Russian invaders - ed.] are using a new method to create the requisite "picture" at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant so as to manipulate public opinion and influence the world community.

Mortar shells fired at the suburbs of Enerhodar have recently had a specific target: ash dumps of the Zaporizhzhia Combined Heat and Power Plant (ZCHPP).

These are storage areas for ash that is formed during the operation of combined heat and power plants. This waste has a high concentration of toxic substances and radiation levels that are at least 2.5 times higher than the normal.

When dried, they form a dust that can move over considerable distances.

As a result of mortar strikes on ash dumps, dust clouds are formed, which are carried by the wind in the vicinity of Enerhodar."

Details: The Chief Intelligence Directorate added that monitoring of background radiation, which is carried out near the nuclear power plant, indicates an increase in the level of radiation.

The Intelligence Directorate reports that the Russian invaders are trying to present these data as the results of mythical "attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!