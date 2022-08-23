All Sections
Office of the President explains what Putin achieved with the killing of Dugina

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 19:09
Mykhailo Podoliak. Photo: GettyImages

YEVHEN KIZILOV – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 19:09

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, believes that by killing Darya Dugina, a Russian propagandist, the Kremlin created a precedent. The killing was symbolic and is now being used to intimidate other propagandists.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Quote: "What did the Kremlin achieve by killing Dugina?

  1.     Created a propagandist symbol.
  2.     Popularised nationalist ideas of Dugin Sr.
  3.     Intimidated other propagandists so that they would be more "obedient"
  4.     Temporarily diverted attention from #RussiaIsATerroristState.

Cui prodest – whom does it profit?"

Background:

  •         On 20 August, in the Moscow region, a car driven by Darya Dugina, a journalist at the Kremlin-aligned media RT and the daughter of Alexander Dugin, "Putin’s ideologue", exploded.
  •         The Office of the President of Ukraine denied that Kyiv is responsible for this killing.
  •         Russia claimed that the assassination of Dugina was orchestrated by the Ukrainian special services, and that an explosive device was activated remotely. The Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation made up a story that Natalia Vovk, a Ukrainian woman who had allegedly served in the Azov Special Operations Forces, is guilty of organising the explosion. Members of the Azov Regiment denied this.
  •         Oleksii Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, reported that the daughter of Alexander Dugin, the pro-Kremlin ideologue, was killed by Russian special services, and Ukraine has nothing to do with it.

