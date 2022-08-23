All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Crimea can become one of Europe’s best resorts – Shmyhal

Roman PetrenkoTuesday, 23 August 2022, 20:49
Crimea can become one of Europe’s best resorts – Shmyhal

ROMAN PETRENKO TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 20:49 

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that occupied Crimea, when it returns to Ukraine, has the opportunity to become one of the best resorts in Europe.

Source: Shmyhal during a speech on the Crimea Platform summit

Advertisement:

Quote from Shmyhal: "After the de-occupation of Crimea, its development will become an integral part of the Plan for the Restoration of Ukraine. Turning Crimea into a blooming garden is a clear and understandable strategy within the framework of the development of European Ukraine.

The main priorities for the development of the Ukrainian peninsula: development of new transport routes, integration into the European energy grid ENTSO-E, creation of year-round recreation infrastructure, revival of cultural and music festivals, development of the irrigation ecosystem and state projects in the field of supporting historical centres of wine production. Crimea has the potential to become one of the best resorts in Europe."

Details: Shmyhal explained that the development of the peninsula will take place within the framework of the European Green Deal course, which is one of the key principles of the Recovery Plan of Ukraine.

It is about the introduction of modern ecological and climate standards for Crimean enterprises, the return of nature conservation status to important ecosystems, and restoration of soil fertility.

The Prime Minister emphasised that Crimea will develop as part of the unified economic space of Ukraine, within the framework of the Recovery Plan of Ukraine.

Previously: 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that Crimea, together with Ukraine, will become part of the European Union. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: