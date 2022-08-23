All Sections
Crimea can become one of Europe’s best resorts – Shmyhal

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 20:49

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 20:49 

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that occupied Crimea, when it returns to Ukraine, has the opportunity to become one of the best resorts in Europe.

Source: Shmyhal during a speech on the Crimea Platform summit

Quote from Shmyhal: "After the de-occupation of Crimea, its development will become an integral part of the Plan for the Restoration of Ukraine. Turning Crimea into a blooming garden is a clear and understandable strategy within the framework of the development of European Ukraine.

The main priorities for the development of the Ukrainian peninsula: development of new transport routes, integration into the European energy grid ENTSO-E, creation of year-round recreation infrastructure, revival of cultural and music festivals, development of the irrigation ecosystem and state projects in the field of supporting historical centres of wine production. Crimea has the potential to become one of the best resorts in Europe."

Details: Shmyhal explained that the development of the peninsula will take place within the framework of the European Green Deal course, which is one of the key principles of the Recovery Plan of Ukraine.

It is about the introduction of modern ecological and climate standards for Crimean enterprises, the return of nature conservation status to important ecosystems, and restoration of soil fertility.

The Prime Minister emphasised that Crimea will develop as part of the unified economic space of Ukraine, within the framework of the Recovery Plan of Ukraine.

Previously: 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that Crimea, together with Ukraine, will become part of the European Union. 

