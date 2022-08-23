All Sections
Ukrainian Ministry of Defence ridiculed "bangs" in Russia "caused by heat": We will soon find out whether frost causes explosions

Roman PetrenkoTuesday, 23 August 2022, 22:44
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence scoffed at Russian reports stating that their munitions depot had allegedly exploded due to the heat. The Ministry jokes that it is yet to be seen whether the frost detonates Russian munitions.

Source: Ukrainian Ministry of Defence on Twitter

Quote: "Yet another ammunition depot detonated ‘due to the heat’ in Belgorod oblast of Russia."

We shall find out in a few months whether frost explodes Russian ammunition.

The five main causes of sudden detonation in Russia are: winter, spring, summer, autumn and smoking."

Background: In Belgorod Oblast in Russia, ammunition is on fire and the population is being evacuated. Local authorities claim that the "lens effect" allegedly caused a fire under the bright sunshine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

