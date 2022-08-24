All Sections
Russians hit two districts in Kharkiv – Mayor

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 24 August 2022, 01:28
The Russians have hit two districts in Kharkiv: Shevchenkivskyi and Novobavarskyi.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram

Details: Around midnight, Ihor Terekhov reported the third attack on Shevchenkivskyi district in one day, resulting in a fire.

No casualties had been reported at the time his report was published.

Later, Ihor Terekhov reported that the Novobavarskyi district was under attack.

"Strikes have been reported at several locations. No casualties have been reported at the moment," said the Mayor in his message.

Advertisement: