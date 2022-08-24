Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition and equipment in southern Ukraine, killing Russian military personnel – Operational Command Pivden (South)

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 02:50

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing to inflict losses on Russian troops in southern Ukraine. In particular, [on 23 August] they destroyed a Russian ammunition storage site and military equipment, and killed 13 Russian military personnel.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "Over the course of the day, the enemy deployed attack aircraft and pairs of helicopters to conduct 10 airstrikes on our positions. We did not suffer any losses.

Meanwhile, the three airstrikes our helicopters conducted on concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons and equipment in Novovoznesenske, Arkhanhelske and Pravdyne and the operations carried out by [our] rocket-artillery units have inflicted the following losses on the enemy's troops: 13 Ruscists [Russians], a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, and three vehicles.

A [Russian] ammunition storage site has been destroyed, this time in Novovoznesensk. This [destroying Russian ammunition depots and storage sites - ed.] is a tradition now. The total losses sustained by the enemy have yet to be confirmed."

