All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition and equipment in southern Ukraine, killing Russian military personnel – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 02:50

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 02:50

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing to inflict losses on Russian troops in southern Ukraine. In particular, [on 23 August] they destroyed a Russian ammunition storage site and military equipment, and killed 13 Russian military personnel.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "Over the course of the day, the enemy deployed attack aircraft and pairs of helicopters to conduct 10 airstrikes on our positions. We did not suffer any losses.

Meanwhile, the three airstrikes our helicopters conducted on concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons and equipment in Novovoznesenske, Arkhanhelske and Pravdyne and the operations carried out by [our] rocket-artillery units have inflicted the following losses on the enemy's troops: 13 Ruscists [Russians], a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, and three vehicles.

A [Russian] ammunition storage site has been destroyed, this time in Novovoznesensk. This [destroying Russian ammunition depots and storage sites - ed.] is a tradition now. The total losses sustained by the enemy have yet to be confirmed."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

Chechen leader Kadyrov now officially suspect in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
01:40
Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)
All News