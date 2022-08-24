Civilian infrastructure damaged and windows broken in houses after Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 08:10

In Zaporizhzhia, which was shelled by the Russian army twice on the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day, civil infrastructure has been damaged and windows broken in six houses.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council

Quote: "The city's civil infrastructure has been damaged as a result of the nighttime Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

At this time, six multi-apartment buildings are known to have windows broken and window frames destroyed."

Details:

No people were injured.

Public utility services are working at the scene.

Kurtiev asks that damaged buildings are reported to number "15-80".

Background: After midnight on the night of 23-24 August, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, hitting infrastructure facilities in the Shevchenkivskyi and Komunarskyi districts with missiles. The Russians fired again at an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia around 04:00.

