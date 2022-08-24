Russian losses have already reached 45,700 in Ukraine

IRYNA BALACHUK – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 09:08

Russia has already lost 45,700 soldiers, 1,924 tanks and 1,036 artillery systems in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 24 August 2022 are estimated to be [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

Approximately 45,700 (+150) military personnel

1,924 (+3) tanks

4,243 (+5) armoured combat vehicles

1,036 (+3) artillery systems

266 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

147 (+1) air defence systems

234 (+0) planes

199 (+1) helicopters

819 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs

196 (+0) cruise missiles

15 (+0) ships/boats

3,160 (+10) vehicles and tankers

99 (+0) special vehicles

Russian troops have suffered their heaviest losses on the Donetsk front.

