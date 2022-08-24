Russian losses have already reached 45,700 in Ukraine
Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 09:08
IRYNA BALACHUK – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 09:08
Russia has already lost 45,700 soldiers, 1,924 tanks and 1,036 artillery systems in its war of aggression against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 24 August 2022 are estimated to be [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
- Approximately 45,700 (+150) military personnel
- 1,924 (+3) tanks
- 4,243 (+5) armoured combat vehicles
- 1,036 (+3) artillery systems
- 266 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 147 (+1) air defence systems
- 234 (+0) planes
- 199 (+1) helicopters
- 819 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs
- 196 (+0) cruise missiles
- 15 (+0) ships/boats
- 3,160 (+10) vehicles and tankers
- 99 (+0) special vehicles
Russian troops have suffered their heaviest losses on the Donetsk front.
Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.