All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian losses have already reached 45,700 in Ukraine

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 24 August 2022, 09:08
Russian losses have already reached 45,700 in Ukraine

IRYNA BALACHUK – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 09:08

Russia has already lost 45,700 soldiers, 1,924 tanks and 1,036 artillery systems in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Advertisement:

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 24 August 2022 are estimated to be [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

  • Approximately 45,700 (+150) military personnel
  • 1,924 (+3) tanks
  • 4,243 (+5) armoured combat vehicles
  • 1,036 (+3) artillery systems
  • 266 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 147 (+1) air defence systems
  • 234 (+0) planes
  • 199 (+1) helicopters
  • 819 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 196 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 15 (+0) ships/boats
  • 3,160 (+10) vehicles and tankers
  • 99 (+0) special vehicles

Russian troops have suffered their heaviest losses on the Donetsk front.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: