All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian puppet leader in Zaporizhzhia killed in explosion

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 24 August 2022, 10:11
Russian puppet leader in Zaporizhzhia killed in explosion

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 10:11

Russian media report that on the morning of 24 August, in the temporarily occupied village of Mykhailivka in Zaporizhzhia region, a car driven by Ivan Sushko, the Russian-appointed leader ("Gauleiter"), was blown up, killing Sushko.

Source: Volodymyr Rohov, a collaborator, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote: "In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ivan Sushko, the [Russian-appointed] head of the so-called "military administration" of Mykhailivka, died due to a deliberate car bombing."

Details: According to the collaborator, an explosive device was placed under the seat of the car belonging to the village "head". Sushko was injured and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died soon after. Rohov blamed Ukraine for the death of the Russian puppet.

Background: On 23 August it was reported that Ihor Telehin, a collaborator who held the position of "deputy" to the so-called "head of the internal policy department" of Kherson Oblast, was blown up in the temporarily occupied oblast. Russian media report that he survived. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: