Russians hit Myrhorod infrastructure

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 24 August 2022, 12:50
Myrhorod, photo by 831s tactical aviation brigade

Russian troops have launched a rocket attack on the infrastructure of Myrhorod in Poltava Oblast.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lunin: "Four 'incoming' strikes on Myrhorod infrastructure. We are finding out the details. We all have to stay in shelters!"

Details: Telegram channel Lubny, Myrhorod has reported 5 powerful explosions.

An air-raid siren was sounded in Poltava Oblast at 10:13.

 

As of 10:42, air-raid sirens were being sounded in the central, northern, southern and eastern oblasts of Ukraine.

