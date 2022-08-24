FSB prepared staged "protest actions" for Independence Day in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine

FSB, PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI

ALONA MAZURENKO — WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 11:07

The Security Service of Ukraine reports that it has foiled plans by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to organise staged "protests" in Ukraine for Independence Day.

Advertisement:

Source: The Security Service of Ukraine press service

Quote: "The Security Service [of Ukraine] prevented the FSB from carrying out its plans to use relatives of the Ukrainian military to aggravate the socio-political situation in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Poltava regions on the eve of Ukraine’s Independence Day.

According to the plans made by the [Russian] special services, the ‘protesters’ were supposed to actively criticise and condemn the military command of Ukraine, and the organisers planned to capture this on video.

In this way, they sought to create ‘the right content’ for Russian propagandists, and [intended for] the latter, in turn, to distribute the material as widely as possible via the internet and the media under their control."

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine found that the organisers of the fake protests were supposed to be former members of the NGO "Journalists of Stremousov".

According to the information available, the FSB thought up the "protests" in advance.

Employees of the FSB had made fresh contacts with the coordinators of the Zhytomyr and Poltava cells of the Stremousov movement in May 2022.

Later, they were assigned the task of organising mass "protests" near regional military enlistment offices, involving the mothers of soldiers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, thanks to the intervention of the Security Service of Ukraine, Stremousov's former henchmen refused to perform FSB tasks.

It is reported that members of the "Journalists of Stremousov" have prior experience with this sort of action, since at the beginning of 2022 they held a number of custom-made rallies in Kyiv.

Now, their leader Kyrylo Stremousov is acting as the "deputy of the occupation military-civil administration" in Kherson. He has been informed that he is under suspicion of treason.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!