All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


FSB prepared staged "protest actions" for Independence Day in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 11:07

FSB, PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI

ALONA MAZURENKO — WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 11:07 

The Security Service of Ukraine reports that it has foiled plans by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to organise staged "protests" in Ukraine for Independence Day. 

Source: The Security Service of Ukraine press service

Quote: "The Security Service [of Ukraine] prevented the FSB from carrying out its plans to use relatives of the Ukrainian military to aggravate the socio-political situation in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Poltava regions on the eve of Ukraine’s Independence Day.

According to the plans made by the [Russian] special services, the ‘protesters’ were supposed to actively criticise and condemn the military command of Ukraine, and the organisers planned to capture this on video.

In this way, they sought to create ‘the right content’ for Russian propagandists, and [intended for] the latter, in turn, to distribute the material as widely as possible via the internet and the media under their control."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine found that the organisers of the fake protests were supposed to be former members of the NGO "Journalists of Stremousov".

According to the information available, the FSB thought up the "protests" in advance.

Employees of the FSB had made fresh contacts with the coordinators of the Zhytomyr and Poltava cells of the Stremousov movement in May 2022.

Later, they were assigned the task of organising mass "protests" near regional military enlistment offices, involving the mothers of soldiers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, thanks to the intervention of the Security Service of Ukraine, Stremousov's former henchmen refused to perform FSB tasks.

It is reported that members of the "Journalists of Stremousov" have prior experience with this sort of action, since at the beginning of 2022 they held a number of custom-made rallies in Kyiv.

Now, their leader Kyrylo Stremousov is acting as the "deputy of the occupation military-civil administration" in Kherson. He has been informed that he is under suspicion of treason.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

Chechen leader Kadyrov now officially suspect in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
01:40
Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)
All News