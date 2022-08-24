All Sections
Ukrainian Air Defence brings down Russian rocket in Cherkasy Oblast

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 24 August 2022, 11:56

OLENA ROSHCHINA – WEDNESDAY,  24 AUGUST 2022, 11:56

In Cherkasy Oblast, during an air-raid siren, air defence forces shot down a Russian rocket.

Source: Ihor Taburets, the head of the Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Taburets: "Glory to our Armed Forces! During the air-raid siren, air defence forces shot down an enemy missile over Cherkasy Region."

Details: The air-raid siren in the Cherkasy region lasted from 10:27 to 11:44.

Taburets urged citizens to stay in shelters during air-raid sirens. 

"Do not publish photos or videos! Do not expose everyone to repeated attacks on locations!", Taburets emphasised.

Meanwhile, there were explosions during air-raid sirens in the city of Myrhorod in Poltava Oblast.

