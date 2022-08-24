All Sections
Danilov on the war: Putin wants to take a break, but won’t stop

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 24 August 2022, 13:45

Oleksii Danilov. Photo: Radio Svoboda

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, believes that Vladimir Putin won’t stop invading Ukraine and is preparing Russia’s military-industrial complex for a long-term war against Ukraine.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, in an interview for the Polish newspaper Wyborcza

Quote: "We must understand that Vladimir Putin has staked everything on the war with Ukraine. Hoping that he will stop and won’t try to lead this war to its logical ending is self-deception.

Today, Putin wants to take a break as he sees that Russians are getting "burned out", but we know that their military-industrial complex is working extremely hard, we know the quantity of tanks and missiles they are equipped with.

Our forces are fulfilling a complicated task of destroying the enemy. Can this be done quickly? Unfortunately, no, because Russia is a big colonial country. Even if it is called a federal state, in reality its members are colonised nations. Russia is destroying their culture, language and traditions, and now they (Russians) want to use these nations to fight in this war".

It will be a challenging task to conquer Russia. But we do realise that today we are fighting not only for ourselves but for the whole of Europe as well".

Details: Danilov emphasised that military aid for Ukraine is important for the whole civilised world, because if a totalitarian state wins, the effect will fly like a boomerang all over the world, since anyone would feel free to occupy another country by force.

He believes that "Putin is in a hurry" because in two or three more years there will be an entirely new generation building Ukraine. Danilov provided an example of his own two sons, who have grown up without relics of the Soviet era or a "communist Komsomol mould", and have become free people who speak fluent English.

Danilov also reiterated his conviction that we will live to see the collapse of Russia: "I’m sure of this. We will live to see free Ichkeria, Tatarstan and, maybe, other territories".

