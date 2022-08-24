Ukraine’s Minister of Defence: We will overcome the occupiers and Russia will be defeated

OLENA ROSHCHINA – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 16:10

Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, is convinced that Ukraine will be victorious in the war against the Russian occupiers and that the Russian Federation will fall apart in the near future.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov live during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote from Reznikov: "I wish all of us faith in Ukraine’s victory. I wish you, and myself, faith in the victory of good over evil, because we are now on the side of the light, and the light must overcome the darkness.

Together, we will overcome the orcs [i.e. the Russians – ed.] and, believe me, the land of Mordor [Russia – ed.] will fall apart, disintegrate into separate states – and we will see its breakdown. Meanwhile, we will remain sovereign, independent and united."

Details: Reznikov also recalled that when Ukraine gained its independence in 1991, he believed that while the focus ought to be on developing the state and proving its independence, it was also important to maintain friendly relations with neighbouring states.

"I was convinced that we will remain friends with our neighbours and I couldn’t even imagine that our closest neighbour will turn out to be the most brazen and treacherous," Reznikov said, commenting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Minister of Defence also admitted that Independence Day has acquired a new significance for him as the most important day in Ukraine’s history and not just a public holiday.

"Today Ukraine has to pay for its Independence Day with the high price of people’s blood, of Ukrainian lives. We must absolutely not waste this chance to defend our independence. And we will absolutely defend it. I want all generations of Ukrainians to celebrate this day with full realisation of the price we have had to pay," Reznikov concluded.

Earlier: Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, shared his opinion about the impending collapse of the Russian Federation as a result of its war against Ukraine.

