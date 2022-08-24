All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian air defence brings down Russian targets in Chernihiv and Vinnytsia oblasts

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 24 August 2022, 16:24

YEVHEN KIZILOV – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 16:24

Ukrainian air defence forces have brought down Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Chernihiv Oblast. They have also downed a non-specified "aerial target" in the skies over Vinnytsia Oblast.

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North) on Facebook; head of the Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The Ukrainian forces struck the Russian drone at about 15:30. The air-raid warnings in Chernihiv Oblast are still in place.

Operational Command Pivnich (North) reports that the details of the incident will be confirmed in due course.

Previously: During an air-raid siren on 24 August, Ukraine’s air defence forces downed a Russian missile  in Cherkasy Oblast. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

Chechen leader Kadyrov now officially suspect in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
01:40
Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)
All News