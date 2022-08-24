All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian air defence brings down Russian targets in Chernihiv and Vinnytsia oblasts

Yevhen Kizilov, Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 24 August 2022, 16:24
Ukrainian air defence brings down Russian targets in Chernihiv and Vinnytsia oblasts

YEVHEN KIZILOV – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 16:24

Ukrainian air defence forces have brought down Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Chernihiv Oblast. They have also downed a non-specified "aerial target" in the skies over Vinnytsia Oblast.

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North) on Facebook; head of the Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Advertisement:

Details: The Ukrainian forces struck the Russian drone at about 15:30. The air-raid warnings in Chernihiv Oblast are still in place.

Operational Command Pivnich (North) reports that the details of the incident will be confirmed in due course.

Previously: During an air-raid siren on 24 August, Ukraine’s air defence forces downed a Russian missile  in Cherkasy Oblast. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: