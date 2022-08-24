Ukrainian air defence brings down Russian targets in Chernihiv and Vinnytsia oblasts

YEVHEN KIZILOV – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 16:24

Ukrainian air defence forces have brought down Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Chernihiv Oblast. They have also downed a non-specified "aerial target" in the skies over Vinnytsia Oblast.

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North) on Facebook; head of the Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The Ukrainian forces struck the Russian drone at about 15:30. The air-raid warnings in Chernihiv Oblast are still in place.

Operational Command Pivnich (North) reports that the details of the incident will be confirmed in due course.

Previously: During an air-raid siren on 24 August, Ukraine’s air defence forces downed a Russian missile in Cherkasy Oblast.

