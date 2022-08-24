All Sections
Intelligence Service of Ukraine does not see new military threats from Belarus – Budanov

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 17:12

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, is convinced that there are no military threats to Ukraine from Belarus at the present time, except for the existing ones.

Source: Budanov during the joint information telethon

Quote from Budanov: "Currently, there is not much [of a] threat, except the one that always exists, which is the deployment of certain weapons systems of the Russian Federation on the territory of Belarus. There are no other threats."

Details: He added that the talks about new threats is a "psychological operation" run by Russia to affect Ukrainian society.

Budanov also added that the effective range of targets of the S-300 surface-to-air missile systems stationed in Belarus is only 35 kilometres.

Background:

  • On early 24 August, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who provided the territory of his country for the Russian offensive in Ukraine and, thus, became Vladimir Putin’s accomplice in the war, congratulated the people of Ukraine on Independence Day.
  • Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the presidential office, named this congratulation on Independence Day from the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko "clowning, which will have consequences".

